"+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421454339" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421454339" data-article-version="1.0">MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-421454339" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mn-supreme-court-dismisses-former-viking-al-nogas-workers-comp-claim" data-title="MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/mn-supreme-court-dismisses-former-viking-al-nogas-workers-comp-claim" addthis:title="MN Supreme Court dismisses former Viking Al Noga's workers' comp. claim"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421454339.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421454339");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421454339-421456411"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421454339-421456411" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/Al%20Noga%20GETTY_1564613198482.jpg_7563551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:gunnar.olson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/mn-supreme-court-dismisses-former-viking-al-nogas-workers-comp-claim">Gunnar Olson, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421454339" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Supreme Court sided with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday in denying a workers’ compensation claim made by former defensive end Alapati “Al” Noga who now suffers from dementia.</p><p>The Supreme Court reversed the decision made by the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals because Noga did not file for the benefits claim before the statute of limitations expired.</p><p>Justice Natalie E. Hudson wrote the court’s opinion which ultimately decided that the statute of limitations for the disability claim ran out before Noga filed for it.</p><p>The Workers’ Compensation Court analyzed three parts of Noga’s case, including the statute of limitations issue, the issue of Noga’s dementia being a direct result of his work for the Vikings and if a 2004 doctor’s report served as adequate notice under Minnesota statute.</p><p>“We agree with the Vikings that Noga’s claim is barred by the statute of limitations…because our holding on this issue is dispositive, we do not address the arguments regarding the existence or cause of Noga’s Gillette injury or the adequacy of the notice that the Vikings received,” Hudson wrote.</p><p>State statute says that an “action or proceeding…to determine or recover compensation,” must occur within “three years after the employer has made the written report of the injury to the commissioner…but not to exceed six years from the date of the accident,” the opinion reads.</p><p>In this case, the statute of limitations began in 2004 after a doctor’s report that outlined Noga’s various medical issues, which means the statute of limitations expired in Feb. 2010.</p><p>Noga made his workers’ compensation claim in 2015.</p><p>The lower court determined Noga was entitled to total, permanent disability benefits, but the Vikings and its insurer appealed the decision.</p><p>What caused Noga’s dementia?</p><p>As part of the lower court ruling, the judge initially determined that Noga did sustain a “Gillette” injury, which case law states is an injury resulting from the “cumulative effects of minute, repetitive trauma” that disables an employee.</p><p>Both the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court analyzed this question in their decisions.</p><p>Born in American Samoa, Noga moved to Hawaii and started playing football in 9th grade. He suffered from headaches then due to his, “violent head-first style of playing,” according to the lower court. He went on to college and was drafted by the Vikings in 1988. He played for the Vikings until 1992.</p><p>Noga sustained a number of orthopedic injuries and head injuries during his career.</p><p>“On occasions when Noga had a headache after sustaining a hit, he would talk to the [Vikings] trainers and doctors, who would dispense Advil and Tylenol for his headaches,” the court opinion said.</p><p>Noga said he did not always report his head injuries for fear that doing so would hurt his chances of employment in the NFL. He admitted to playing through headaches and wooziness following big hits in NFL games.</p><p>In 2001, Noga filed a claim petition for workers’ compensation benefits from the Vikings, which led to a medical evaluation in 2003 that showed 10 orthopedic issues and 2 neurological issues, including “Blackout episodes from concussions from football injuries,” and “Headaches episodes from football injuries.”</p><p>His claim was settled and an award was filed in 2004.</p><p>In 2008, Noga was diagnosed as legally blind, which led him to apply for Social Security disability benefits in 2009. During that process, he underwent another evaluation that resulted in a dementia diagnosis.</p><p>The doctor who performed that evaluation said, “While Noga’s history of concussions is clearly not the sole cause of his brain impairment, it is my impression that they are a significantly contributing factor to Mr. Noga’s cognitive dysfunction.”</p><p>Noga used his dementia diagnosis to file the claim the Supreme Court ultimately reversed Wednesday.</p><p>Through the workers’ compensation claim dispute, two doctors testified about Noga’s health and its possible causes.</p><p>Dr. Misukanis, as he’s named in the court opinion, said Noga suffered concussions while he was playing for the Vikings with a reasonable degree of certainty, determining that team activities were a “substantial contributing cause” of his dementia.</p><p>The other doctor, named, Dr. Ferneyhough, said, “There’s no evidence at all that Noga had any type of head injuries,” because the Vikings’ records did not show any class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/the-human-cost-of-distracted-driving-minnesota-construction-worker-returns-to-accident-scene" title="The human cost of distracted driving: Minnesota construction worker returns to accident scene" data-articleId="421521137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/The_human_cost_of_distracted_driving__Mi_0_7564712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/The_human_cost_of_distracted_driving__Mi_0_7564712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/The_human_cost_of_distracted_driving__Mi_0_7564712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/The_human_cost_of_distracted_driving__Mi_0_7564712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/The_human_cost_of_distracted_driving__Mi_0_7564712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two years ago, a construction worker's life was completely altered in a distracted driving crash and on the eve of a new hands-free state law, her story serves as a reminder for others." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The human cost of distracted driving: Minnesota construction worker returns to accident scene</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two years ago, a construction worker's life was completely altered in a distracted driving crash. On the eve of a new hands-free state law, her story serves as a reminder for others.</p><p>While Laura Berg says she's grateful to be alive, her life will never be the same. "This is the last place that I can remember and I would still love being here working."</p><p>Near the intersection of 7th Street and 237th Avenue in East Bethel, former construction flagger Laura Berg struggles with what she's lost.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/how-hennepin-co-is-helping-the-country-prepare-for-and-track-solar-storms" title="How Hennepin Co. is helping the country prepare for and track solar storms" data-articleId="421512427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/How_Hennepin_Co__is_helping_the_country__0_7564901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/How_Hennepin_Co__is_helping_the_country__0_7564901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/How_Hennepin_Co__is_helping_the_country__0_7564901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/How_Hennepin_Co__is_helping_the_country__0_7564901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/How_Hennepin_Co__is_helping_the_country__0_7564901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There are earthly threats and there are space threats and while we might not be able to stop those dangers far out of our reach, we can do a better job planning for them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How Hennepin Co. is helping the country prepare for and track solar storms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are earthly threats and there are space threats and while we might not be able to stop those dangers far out of our reach, we can do a better job planning for them.</p><p>That’s what is happening in Hennepin County.</p><p>While few spend a lot of time thinking about space hazards, but plenty of people are because some of those threats have the power to knock off our power grid and cost trillions of dollars in damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/after-the-fire-arson-investigators-battle-cancer-risks-after-years-of-duty" title="After the Fire: Arson investigators battle cancer risks after years of duty" data-articleId="421424804" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/After_the_Fire__Arson_investigators_batt_0_7564467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/After_the_Fire__Arson_investigators_batt_0_7564467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/After_the_Fire__Arson_investigators_batt_0_7564467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/After_the_Fire__Arson_investigators_batt_0_7564467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/31/After_the_Fire__Arson_investigators_batt_0_7564467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the Fire Marshal for St. Cloud, one of Phil Schaefer’s duties is to investigate the cause of any fire. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After the Fire: Arson investigators battle cancer risks after years of duty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Fire Marshal for St. Cloud, one of Phil Schaefer’s duties is to investigate the cause of any fire. </p><p>He sifts through the still smoldering, charred remains of a fire with the air still thick with soot, to determine whether it’s an accident or arson. </p><p>“To me, the worst part of the fire is when the fire is out,” 