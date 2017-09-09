MN Incident Management Team deployed to Florida for Irma relief efforts

- Armed with hazmat suits, members of the Minnesota All Hazard Incident Management Team (AHIMT) left for Florida yesterday.

According to their social media, 14 members are currently driving south, with hopes to arrive on Monday morning.

The team was deployed Friday afternoon, as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the State of Florida.

The request is through the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA), to create a national network of assistance and resource sharing during states of emergency or disaster.