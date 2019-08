- The Minnesota Court of Appeals blocked a key permit for the PolyMet mine project and stayed the water quality permit.

The move marks a win for environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Activists argued the EPA's concerns about how Minnesota regulators drafted the permit should have been reflected in the final permit, but they were not.

The court concluded that halting the permit was warranted.

Additional legal challenges to the PolyMet permits are also pending.