MISSING: Vulnerable adult last seen Friday in Minneapolis

- Minneapolis police are asking for help finding a missing vulnerable man who was last seen Friday evening.

William Rockweiler, 70, was last seen in the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 8 p.m. Aug. 31.

He is described as a white man, 6'1'' and 165 pounds with a medium to slim build. He has medium length black/dark brown curly hair that is slicked back. He is wearing black leather shoes, blue jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Rockweiler is considered a vulnerable adult and is in need of his medications. His absence is not typical behavior for him.

Anyone who sees Rockweiler is asked to call 911 immediately.