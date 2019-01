- St. Paul police are asking for help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to authorities, 83-year-old Manuel Morales was last seen Dec. 26 on the city's west side. He is Hispanic, 5'4'' tall and 180 pounds.

Morales was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt and maroon flannel shirt.

If you have any information, please call 651-291-1111.