8-foot boa constrictor missing since Wednesday found alive—if a little cold

- A boa constrictor missing since Wednesday from its home in Princeton, Minn., has been found and reunited with its owner, according to the Mille Lacs County Animal Control department, who announced the news in a jubilant Facebook post Sunday evening.

The owner's neighbors came home to discover Rocky, the 8-foot snake on their steps, still alive--if a little cold.

Currently Rocky is all warmed up and tucked into bed, animal control officers said, and his owner thanks the entire community for helping her search for the snake and help her find it alive.