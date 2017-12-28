MISSING: Roseville Police search for 15-year-old runaway

- A 15-year-old girl from Roseville has been missing since Dec. 15.

Amy Yolanda Severson was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. She ran away from her home following an argument with her family. Severson’s family has not heard from her since she left home and became increasingly concerned after she did not return home or contact them over the holidays, Roseville Police said.

Severson left her home without any financial resources or a cell phone. The initial investigation into her disappearance has not provided her family with any information about where she might be.

Severson was last seen wearing a pink Columbia jacket, black jeans with holes in them and white shoes. Her hair was braided with gold clips. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone that has information about Severson’s whereabouts or that has had contact with her in the past few weeks is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640. Anonymous tips can be submitted by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

