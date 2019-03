- Investigators believe someone in Minnesota may be safeguarding a missing two-year-old girl from Milwaukee.

An AMBER ALERT was issued Monday afternoon for Noelani Robinson after her father, 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins, allegedly abducted her. Authorities arrested Higgins on Wednesday, but Noelani remains missing.

Higgins, who had been recently been living in Las Vegas, came to Milwaukee to give Noelani to her mother, Sierra Robinson, but it is unknown if he brought Noelani with him, the Associated Press reported. Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Robinson and wounding one of her friends. He has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have reason to believe Noelani may be in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

At one point, investigators believed Noelani may be in the St. Cloud area or Ann Arbor, Michigan. The St. Cloud Police Department said they were in communication with the Milwaukee Police Department, but did not have any additional information about the child’s whereabouts.

Authorities are asking hotels, casinos, housing managers, restaurants and retailers to keep an eye out for Noelani and call authorities if anyone sees her.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information to will help them find Noelani.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7302, 414-935-7360 or call 911.