Missing Milwaukee girl may be with someone in Minnesota, $5K reward offered
Posted Mar 15 2019 01:37PM CDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 01:48PM CDT data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/noelani%20robinson%20AMBER%20alert%20milwaukee%20wisconsin_1552589808839.JPG_6892213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Missing Milwaukee girl may be with someone in Minnesota, $5K reward offered&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/noelani%20robinson%20AMBER%20alert%20milwaukee%20wisconsin_1552589808839.JPG_6892213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/missing-milwaukee-girl-may-be-with-someone-in-minnesota-5k-reward-offered" data-title="Missing Milwaukee girl may be with someone in Minnesota, $5K reward offered" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/missing-milwaukee-girl-may-be-with-someone-in-minnesota-5k-reward-offered" addthis:title="Missing Milwaukee girl may be with someone in Minnesota, $5K reward offered"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395106419");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error Authorities are searching for two-year-old Noelani Robinson, who remains missing from Milwaukee after her father was arrested Wednesday. She may be in Minnesota or Michigan. (Photo credit: Milwaukee Police Department) She may be in Minnesota or Michigan. (Photo credit: Milwaukee Police Department) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-395106419-394878780" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/noelani%20robinson%20AMBER%20alert%20milwaukee%20wisconsin_1552589808839.JPG_6892213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Authorities are searching for two-year-old Noelani Robinson, who remains missing from Milwaukee after her father was arrested Wednesday. She may be in Minnesota or Michigan. (Photo credit: Milwaukee Police Department) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 01:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395106419" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MILWAUKEE (FOX 9)</strong> - Investigators believe someone in Minnesota may be safeguarding a missing two-year-old girl from Milwaukee. </p><p>An <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-from-milwaukee">AMBER ALERT was issued Monday afternoon</a> for Noelani Robinson after her father, 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins, allegedly abducted her. Authorities <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/suspect-arrested-missing-milwaukee-child-may-be-in-minnesota">arrested Higgins on Wednesday</a>, but Noelani remains missing. </p><p>Higgins, who had been recently been living in Las Vegas, came to Milwaukee to give Noelani to her mother, Sierra Robinson, but it is unknown if he brought Noelani with him, the Associated Press reported. Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Robinson and wounding one of her friends. He has now been charged with first-degree murder. </p><p>Investigators have reason to believe Noelani may be in Minnesota with someone who is safeguarding her, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. </p><p>At one point, investigators believed Noelani may be in the St. Cloud area or Ann Arbor, Michigan. 