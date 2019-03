- UPDATE: Duluth Police and the Minnesota BCA announced Friday night that Goods was found deceased.

The Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help to find a missing 77-year-old Duluth woman, who had dementia.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Helen Marie Goods walked away from her home in the 600 block of North 8th Avenue W around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Since she had dementia, authorities believed she may be lost or confused. Police asked people to look by roadsides or places where someone may seek shelter. She frequently used public transportation.