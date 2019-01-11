MISSING: 4-year-old boy missing from his Crystal, Minn. home

- Crystal, Minn. Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy who went missing around 8 p.m. Friday night.

The boy, named Deshawn, went missing from the 6600 block of 50th Avenue North in Crystal.

Police believe the boy left out of the front door and is not dressed for the weather.

His nickname is "Shaky" and is described as a light-skinned, mixed-race male. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, gray t-shirt and blue pants.

If anybody has any information about Shaky's whereabouts, call Crystal Police through Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.