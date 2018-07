- UPDATE: The missing 3-year-old girl has been found.

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, are asking for help locating a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at 4:45 p.m. near Woodland Way and Dodd Road.

Her name is Sana and she has long braids and was last seen wearing a purple shirt with a picture of Peppa Pig on it. She was also wearing grey shorts. Crews in the area are searching now.

If you see her please call 911 immediately.