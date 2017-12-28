FOUND: 3-year-old boy and 54-year-old man from Golden Valley

- UPDATE: Three-year-old Kingstan Royc Navarro-Marucha and 54-year-old Anthony Dwight Vanlear have been found safe.

Golden Valley police are asking the public to help find a missing three-year-old boy and 54-year-old man, who were expected to return home to Golden Valley on Thursday.

Anthony Dwight Vanlear, 54, and Kingstan Royc Navarro-Marucha, 3, were last seen Thursday around 10:30 a.m. with a family friend in St. Louis Park. Vanlear and the boy were expected to return directly home to Golden Valley.

The two left in a white 2013 Ford Escape with the MN license plate 282VPJ.

Kingstan is described as 36 inches tall and 47 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing a black/gray Nike hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Vanlear is described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with gray hair and beard.