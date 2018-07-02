MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Blaine

Maige Yang, 16, was last seen in Blaine on June 22, according to Coon Rapids police. Photo Courtesy: Coon Rapids Police

Maige Yang, 16, was last seen in Blaine on June 22, according to Coon Rapids police. Photo Courtesy: Coon Rapids Police

- Coon Rapids police are asking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Blaine ten days ago.

Police say Maige Yang was last seen in Blaine on June 22. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 105 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair with black roots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacobson at (763)767-6417 or Anoka County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (763)427-1212.