MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen in Blaine

Posted: Jul 02 2018 04:48PM CDT

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KMSP) - Coon Rapids police are asking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Blaine ten days ago.

Police say Maige Yang was last seen in Blaine on June 22. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 105 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair with black roots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacobson at (763)767-6417 or Anoka County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (763)427-1212.

