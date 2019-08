- A young woman claimed the crown of Miss Black Minnesota in January, and now, she has her sights set on the national crown.

Thandisizwe Jackson-Nisan said she is using her platform to inspire others.

“I am not your typical pageant queen,” she said.

In January, 28-year-old Thandisizwe Jackson-Nisan was crowned Miss Black Minnesota.

“Sometimes the young ladies are in awe - I have short hair, I have braces, my skin is dark, I’m not a size 2,” she said.

She is an inspiration to many.

“I like to give back to a community that basically raised me from the ground up.”

Jackson-Nisan grew up in north Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood.

“This is my village, this is my hood, this is my community,” she said.

As an artist and entrepreneur, Jackson-Nisan works with the Children’s Defense Fund to empower youth through literacy.

“I love young people, and in my mind, I know that I have these skills. How can I give the scholars that I’m working with this group of skills that my parents have given me?”

Her aspirations landed her in Washington, D.C. where she'll compete for the title of Miss Black USA.

“For me, it’s about how I can make a difference and how I can help to inspire through my platform, nationally,” she said.

You can find the GoFundMe for Jackson-Nisan here.