- Police believe a group of minors arrested early Friday morning are responsible for a string of burglaries reported recently in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The three minors, who are not being identified due to their age, were taken into custody after a burglary report at 3 a.m. Friday. A homeowner reported a theft on the 8900-block of Springwood Circle where they were able to get the suspect vehicle's license plate number.

The vehicle was later spotted by Washington County Sheriff's deputies at I-694 and Highway 36. When deputies tried to stop it, the driver took off but later the vehicle became disabled. The people inside ran but three suspects were later apprehended by Ramsey County deputies.

Woodbury police say they think the group is responsible for several other theft reports throughout the day in the city, but say there other reports that may be connected to unidentified suspects.

The investigation into the thefts is continuing.