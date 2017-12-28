Minnetonka kidnapping suspect charged, remains at large

- Authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of the man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in Minnetonka on December 21.

Jahon Kamal Douglas, 37, faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of second degree assault and one count of kidnapping.

Nicole Smith was abducted at gunpoint, police said. The criminal report stated that Smith and another woman were leaving work when Douglas got in the back seat of their car.

According to the report, Douglas pointed a handgun at the second woman’s head and told her to drive. He demanded both women give him their cell phones. Then he threatened to blow Smith’s head off before she got out of the car. Douglas followed Smith, forced her into his car and drove off.

On December 23, Smith returned home. She arrived at her mother’s home in Anoka in the car that she was abducted in. The report said that Smith told authorities that Douglas planned to kill her and then himself. It was unclear where she was being held.

This was not Douglas' first run-in with the law. He has been convicted several times for other crimes including assault, domestic abuse and possession of drugs.

Douglas remains at large. A gun has not been recovered and he should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about Douglas to call 911.

