Minnesotans prep for Saturday's hot forecast Minnesotans prep for Saturday's hot forecast
By Sarah Danik, FOX 9
Posted Jun 28 2019 08:27PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 09:22PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 09:30PM CDT </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415364810.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415364810");f.find("li By Sarah Danik, FOX 9
Posted Jun 28 2019 08:27PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 09:22PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 09:30PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415364810-415119993" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415364810" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The heat is on and this is no trick from Mother Nature - it’s about to get even hotter.</p> <p>It’s a love-hate situation as Minnesotans settle into summer.</p> <p>“I’m a true Minnesotan so this is too warm for me, this is about 15 degrees too warm for me,” said Julia Kidwell.</p> <p>“Oh gee whiz are you serious? I could live with it, I could live with it,” said Mike Kidwell, Julia’s husband.</p> <p>But no matter which way you swing, this warmup is on people’s radar.</p> <p>“I would say not being out in the most hot part of the day especially because we have little boys, so try to keep them inside,” said Julia Kidwell.</p> <p>At Hennepin County Emergency Management headquarters, officials have been watching the forecast with their in-house meteorologists.</p> <p>“It’s our first heat event of the season and it’s not just straight-out heat, it’s also the humidity,” said Eric Waage, the director of Hennepin County Emergency Management.</p> <p>Those in charge want to make sure everyone is safe.</p> <p>“The elderly are vulnerable people who are compromised through medications, little kids are, people who work outside,” said Waage.</p> <p>They’re sending out messages to people in the county to make sure they know things are heating up and reminding them to stick to the basics.</p> <p>“Drink lots of water, really all these effects can be helped if people just drink a little extra water,” said Waage.</p> <p>Cooling options are also listed on <a href="https://www.hennepin.us/residents/health-medical/cooling-centers">Hennepin County’s website</a>. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/bemidji-state-msu-mankato-among-programs-looking-to-form-new-hockey-conference" title="Bemidji State, MSU-Mankato among programs looking to form new hockey conference" data-articleId="415383179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/20/3-20%20Mankato%20Hockey%20540%20PKG%20DM%20SS_KMSP111b_186.mp4_00.01.02.25_1553123069119.png_6923699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/20/3-20%20Mankato%20Hockey%20540%20PKG%20DM%20SS_KMSP111b_186.mp4_00.01.02.25_1553123069119.png_6923699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/20/3-20%20Mankato%20Hockey%20540%20PKG%20DM%20SS_KMSP111b_186.mp4_00.01.02.25_1553123069119.png_6923699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/20/3-20%20Mankato%20Hockey%20540%20PKG%20DM%20SS_KMSP111b_186.mp4_00.01.02.25_1553123069119.png_6923699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/20/3-20%20Mankato%20Hockey%20540%20PKG%20DM%20SS_KMSP111b_186.mp4_00.01.02.25_1553123069119.png_6923699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bemidji State, MSU-Mankato among programs looking to form new hockey conference</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seven NCAA Division I men's hockey programs, two of which are in Minnesota, are looking to form a new conference in 2021, according to a press release from an appointed spokesman.</p><p>Bemidji State University and Minnesota State University – Mankato along with Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University announced their intentions Friday.</p><p>According to the statement, the institutions want to establish themselves as "an elite hockey conference."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/boy-s-death-inspires-baseball-tournament-in-his-honor-in-cologne-mn" title="Boy's death inspires baseball tournament in his honor in Cologne, Minn." data-articleId="415358279" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Boy_s_death_inspires_baseball_tournament_0_7455859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Boy_s_death_inspires_baseball_tournament_0_7455859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Boy_s_death_inspires_baseball_tournament_0_7455859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Boy_s_death_inspires_baseball_tournament_0_7455859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Boy_s_death_inspires_baseball_tournament_0_7455859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A few years ago their son took his own life. Since then, they have made sure his memory lives on through his favorite sport, holding a baseball tournament which also raises awareness about preventing suicide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy's death inspires baseball tournament in his honor in Cologne, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One family’s devastating loss has inspired them to help others.</p><p>A few years ago their son took his own life. Since then, they have made sure his memory lives on through his favorite sport, holding a baseball tournament which also raises awareness about preventing suicide.</p><p>Friday, on a field of dreams in Cologne, Minnesota, America's pastime is much more than just a game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/person-killed-in-shooting-in-st-paul-near-mounds-park" title="Person killed in shooting on the east side of St. Paul" data-articleId="415367323" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Person_killed_in_shooting_on_westside_St_0_7455897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Person_killed_in_shooting_on_westside_St_0_7455897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Person_killed_in_shooting_on_westside_St_0_7455897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Person_killed_in_shooting_on_westside_St_0_7455897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Person_killed_in_shooting_on_westside_St_0_7455897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We're told crews have been called to the 1000-block of Suburban Avenue East for the shooting on the city's west side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Person killed in shooting on the east side of St. Paul</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was killed after shots rang out Friday night on the east side of St. Paul.</p><p>We're told crews were called to the scene on the 1000-block of Suburban Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Following the shooting, police swarmed the block, taping off the streets as they searched for evidence.</p><p>As of 10 p.m., few details were available about the incident and what led up to the homicide. Police have also not yet released the identity of the victim. However, we are told no suspects are in custody at this time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos

Boy's death inspires baseball tournament in his honor in Cologne, Minn.

Minnesotans prep for Saturday's hot forecast

Person killed in shooting on the east side of St. Paul

3-D app developed by Minnesota company helps teach soccer skills inspires baseball tournament in his honor in Cologne, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesotans-prep-for-saturday-s-hot-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.12.24_1561669882881.png_7451745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heat generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesotans prep for Saturday's hot forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/person-killed-in-shooting-in-st-paul-near-mounds-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/shooting%20st%20paul%20friday%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png_7455886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="shooting st paul friday KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.04.19.02_1561776729870.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Person killed in shooting on the east side of St. Paul</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-d-app-developed-by-minnesota-company-helps-teach-soccer-skills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/6-P-SOCCER%20COACH%20APP_00.01.49.11_1561764165242.png_7455351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-SOCCER COACH 3-D app developed by Minnesota company helps teach soccer skills Most Recent

Boy's death inspires baseball tournament in his honor in Cologne, Minn.

Minnesotans prep for Saturday's hot forecast

Person killed in shooting on the east side of St. Paul

ECC votes to remove Minneapolis church, pastor over LGBTQ stance

3-D app developed by Minnesota company helps teach soccer skills 