Minnesota WWII veteran receives medal from French government By Cole Heath, FOX 9 Posted Jul 01 2019 08:01PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 09:45PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 09:53PM CDT crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png_7462974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png_7462974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.40.28_1562030885033.png_7462565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.40.28_1562030885033.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.58.06_1562030890248.png_7462568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.58.06_1562030890248.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.45.22_1562030888614.png_7462567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.45.22_1562030888614.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.54.04_1562030887863.png_7462566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.54.04_1562030887863.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.39.02_1562030884880.png_7462564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.39.02_1562030884880.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415779789-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png_7462974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WWII Vet Honored PKG_00.01.13.14_1562034995091.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.40.28_1562030885033.png_7462565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.40.28_1562030885033.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.58.06_1562030890248.png_7462568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WWII Vet Honored RAW TEASE VO_00.00.58.06_1562030890248.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/WWII%20Vet%20Honored%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.45.22_1562030888614.png_7462567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WWII b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cole\x20Heath\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415779789" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WAITE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Just days before the Fourth of July, patriotic pageantry honored one of the Greatest Generation for freeing a different country in a different war.</p><p>Black and white military photos and an array of medals proudly displayed on a table tell the story of 1st Lt. Boyd Sorenson’s 89 missions over Europe as a fighter pilot in World War II. Sorenson flew in both the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Army Air Corps.</p><p>“I did what they told me,” said Sorenson. “I flew the missions because I could do it … I shot a plane my first volunteer mission in France. I’m just one person there.”</p><p>Now 96 years old, he’s still too humble to call himself a hero. In front of family and friends Monday, the French government saluted the Minnesota man’s wartime efforts with the Legion of Honor medal.</p><p>“It is my country’s highest distinction - both civil and military - it awards people who have done exceptional deeds for the French nation and the French people,” said Guillaume Lacroix, the Consul General of France to the Midwest region.</p><p>“This is for everybody that flew with me, it wasn’t just me there were a lot of them that went down,” said Sorenson.</p><p>It’s a high honor generations of Sorenson’s family witnessed after his own daughter first nominated him for this medal last year.</p><p>“That, to me, is the best part... we got to know his past a lot better because of this,” said Linda Podvin, Sorenson’s daughter.</p><p>“Getting to know the missions he flew was really important,” said Dan Mahoney, Sorenson’s grandson. “We know what he did was important, but getting the details through this process has been incredible.”</p><p>It’s an More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Woman_fears_sinkhole_forming_under_her_h_0_7463005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Woman_fears_sinkhole_forming_under_her_h_0_7463005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Woman_fears_sinkhole_forming_under_her_h_0_7463005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Woman_fears_sinkhole_forming_under_her_h_0_7463005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Woman_fears_sinkhole_forming_under_her_h_0_7463005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in Monticello, Minnesota is worried a sinkhole is forming under her home after her water bills skyrocketed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monticello woman fears possible sinkhole forming below her home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homeowner in Monticello, Minnesota is concerned her growing water bill is an indicator of a much bigger problem. </p><p>Seeing the holes where her driveway meets her garage, Sue Bell is a nervous wreck. </p><p>“It’s basically a sinkhole,” Bell said. “I don’t stand that close to it because I’m so nervous, especially when they say don’t park in your driveway or your garage.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days" title="New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days" data-articleId="415785305" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena Gray was in excruciating pain for four days due to an epidural that had gotten looped around her spine and stuck in her back." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena Gray delivered a healthy baby girl named Serenity on June 26, but she spent the next few days in turmoil instead of celebration as confounded doctors tried over and over again to remove the epidural that had knotted around her spine during labor, lodging dangerously in her back.</p><p>Gray, 18, of Milton, Florida, received the epidural after being admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, on June 25. She delivered her daughter the next day.</p><p>"I had a great labor," Gray said, "I didn't notice any problems until the nurse went to go pull out the epidural string... That's when the whole journey began."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minn-opioid-law-takes-effect-walz-says-implementation-critical" title="Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation ‘critical'" data-articleId="415773498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Governor_discusses_new_opioid_fee_0_7462384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Governor_discusses_new_opioid_fee_0_7462384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Governor_discusses_new_opioid_fee_0_7462384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Governor_discusses_new_opioid_fee_0_7462384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Governor_discusses_new_opioid_fee_0_7462384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is coming after drug companies and is promising that people hooked on opioids are about to get help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation ‘critical'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Tim Walz said the implementation of Minnesota’s opioid fee law, which took effect Monday, is “critical” as the state attempts to escape the grip of an addiction crisis.</p><p>“Otherwise, it is a piece of paper until it starts to impact (people),” Walz said at a news conference in the state Capitol. “Our commitment as an administration is full implementation.”</p><p>The law slaps new fees on drug companies to generate $21 million for the prevention and treatment of addiction. While lawmakers have already earmarked much of the money, an advisory council will guide other spending. (Photo courtesy of Selena Gray via Facebook) id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/monticello-woman-fears-possible-sinkhole-forming-below-her-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Monticello woman fears possible sinkhole forming below her home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-players-mourn-loss-of-angels-pitcher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20VO%20SKAGGS%20VISITS%20HOSPITAL%20_00.00.37.15_1562033791561.png_7462918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins players mourn loss of Angels pitcher</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;Serenity&#x20;at&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;epidural&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;for&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minn-opioid-law-takes-effect-walz-says-implementation-critical" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation ‘critical'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-scoring-in-bunches-racking-up-wins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 