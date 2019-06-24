< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414492486" data-article-version="1.0">Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-414492486" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort" data-title="Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort" addthis:title="Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414492486"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:19PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:19PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414492486-414492493" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414492486" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - As the United States Department of State reveals another <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death">American tourist death</a> in the Dominican Republic, a Minnesota woman is sharing her story and raising concerns of her own.</p><p>“I don’t remember any more than that first hour and half there,” said Kelly Lichtanski of Coon Rapids.</p><p>Lichtanski says her all-inclusive trip to the Dominican Republic in October with her best friend, Therese Mickelson, was supposed to take her mind off the recent death of her husband. </p><p>Instead, Lichtanski spent the first half unconscious and in the hospital after blacking out and hitting the back of her head in the pool. The two women had just checked in to the Hotel Riu Palace Bavaro Resort in Punta Cana, a place they had stayed before.</p><p>“Went over and got the two drinks—I had the second one—Therese—I don’t think you had the second one and that’s all I remember,” said Lichtanski.</p><p>“She has no memory of it and all of a sudden she went back on the tile in the pool area and the crack—just the sound of her head cracking—she was completely out of it,” said Mickelson.</p><p>Mickelson asked the resort to call an ambulance to take her friend to the hospital.</p><p>“They said they won’t look at her until I pay $200 US,” said Mickelson.</p><p>After paying even more money to see a doctor, a CT scan revealed swelling on Lichtanski’s brain. As the women tried to follow up with the hospital to conduct blood work and file a police report, they claim the resort staff started acting strangely. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/former-senator-survives-boat-crash-by-diving-into-lake" title="Former senator survives boat crash by diving into lake" data-articleId="414507976" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former senator survives boat crash by diving into lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Senator Norm Coleman had a close call this weekend after a leisurely weekend on the lake nearly turned tragic, according to a recent Facebook post.</p><p>The former senator and St. Paul mayor was fishing on Lake Ada in northern Minnesota Saturday when another boat hit his, forcing him to jump.</p><p>Fortunately, Coleman says he was wearing a life jacket as were the kids who were thrown out of the other boat. The former senator says if he had been sitting in his seat, he likely would have been killed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/photo-of-boys-bike-mangled-in-crash-used-to-encourage-bike-safety" title="Photo of boy's bike mangled in crash used to encourage bike safety" data-articleId="414485636" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: West Liberty Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photo of boy's bike mangled in crash used to encourage bike safety</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha HoangLong, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The West Liberty Police Department in Iowa is reminding people to be cautious of young bike riders after an incident involving a 6-year-old boy occurred Monday.</p><p>The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, rode his bike into the side of a moving truck, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A parked vehicle in the driveway obstructed the view of the truck driver involved in the crash. The boy received a few scrapes and likely suffered a concussion.</p><p>An officer drew attention to the incident by posting a photo of the boy’s mangled bicycle. The bike’s front wheel was bent and twisted. Police hope by sharing the image, they will encourage drivers and kids to be more attentive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mn-health-dept-saw-550-increase-in-cyclospora-cases-in-2018" title="MN Health Dept. saw 550% increase in Cyclospora cases in 2018" data-articleId="414468362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MN Health Dept. saw 550% increase in Cyclospora cases in 2018</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Department of Health reported a huge spike in Cyclospora cases in 2018. Cyclospora is a parasite that infects people when they consume contaminated food or water.</p><p>According to the Minnesota Public Health Laboratory Annual Report, the Infectious Disease Laboratory saw 24 cases of Cyclospora in 2017. Then, in 2018, the lab saw 156 cases.</p><p>Cyclospora, or Cyclospora cayetanesis , infects people when they consume contaminated food or water, generally raw produce. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, cramping and more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P DRUGGED DOMINICAN REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/roman-metanire-selected-to-mls-all-star-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Romain Metanire #19 of Minnesota United takes a shot as Kemar Lawrence #92 of New York Red Bulls defends at Red Bull Arena on April 06, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="romain metanire minnesota united"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cat-recovering-after-surviving-35-minute-cycle-in-washing-machine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/felix%20cms_1561405668415.png_7437325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Felix the cat is pictured in an oxygen chamber at an Oakdale animal hospital, but is recovering thanks to his therapy. (Photo by Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota)" title="felix cms_1561405668415.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cat recovering after surviving 35-minute cycle in washing machine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-charged-in-prostitution-ring-at-waite-park-massage-parlor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/wittner%20and%20sufeng_1561401626098.jpg_7436679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Randy Wittner, 49, of St. Cloud and his girlfriend, Sufeng Jiang, 48, of St. Cloud, are each charged with two felonies allegedly holding a woman against her will and forcing her to perform sex acts at a massage business. " title="wittner and sufeng_1561401626098.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 charged in prostitution ring at Waite Park massage parlor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photo-of-boys-bike-mangled-in-crash-used-to-encourage-bike-safety" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/iowa%20bike%20crash_west%20liberty%20police_1561412398758.jpg_7438016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;West&#x20;Liberty&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photo of boy's bike mangled in crash used to encourage bike safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/roman-metanire-selected-to-mls-all-star-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romain&#x20;Metanire&#x20;&#x23;19&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;United&#x20;takes&#x20;a&#x20;shot&#x20;as&#x20;Kemar&#x20;Lawrence&#x20;&#x23;92&#x20;of&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Red&#x20;Bulls&#x20;defends&#x20;at&#x20;Red&#x20;Bull&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Harrison&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mn-health-dept-saw-550-increase-in-cyclospora-cases-in-2018" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/13/cyclospora_1528942886716_5664774_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MN Health Dept. saw 550% increase in Cyclospora cases in 2018</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/government-moves-300-children-out-of-texas-border-patrol-station-after-ap-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1153890511_1561409095459_7437254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1153890511_1561409095459_7437254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1153890511_1561409095459_7437254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1153890511_1561409095459_7437254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1153890511_1561409095459_7437254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x20;vehicle&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;as&#x20;it&#x20;drives&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;border&#x20;fence&#x20;separating&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;05&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Government moves 300 children out of Texas Border Patrol station, after AP report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 