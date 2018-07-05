Minnesota woman killed by falling ice in Alaska

- A 32-year-old woman died when she was crushed by falling ice while hiking in Alaska.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, Brittany Boegel and others walked under a hollowed-out snow mass that resembled a snow cave at Byron Glacier in Portage Valley. The ceiling collapsed, trapping her and two others.

Bystanders and family members were able to free Boegel from the ice and began CPR. She was transported by helicopter from the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

A man and a six-year-old boy received minor injuries.