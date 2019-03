- The Minnesota Whitecaps won the NWHL Championship in overtime Sunday in the team's first year in the league.

Lee Stecklein scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds into overtime to secure the title for Minnesota.

The team won their semifinal game against the Metropolitan Riveters at Tria Rink in St. Paul Friday night to qualify for the Isobel Cup Final where they faced the Buffalo Beauts Sunday.

It was a packed house for both games this weekend as Minnesota hockey fans took in the action.

The Whitecaps went 12-4 in their first regular season in the league and rode that momentum to a championship Sunday.

Joanna Curtis led the team in scoring in their first year, notching 8 goals and 19 points in 16 games. Goaltender Amanda Leveille was also a notable performer this season, finishing the regular season with a .923 save percentage and collecting two shutouts on the year.