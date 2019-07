- Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a crash Saturday morning in Otter Tail County where a man was killed.

According to troopers, three men were walking southbound along the northbound lane of Highway 78 in the City of Ottertail in the early morning hours when one man tripped and fell into the lane.

A car, believed to be a small sedan like a Chevy Cavalier, headed northbound hit the man but continued north without stopping.

The other two men say the sedan was white or silver. Troopers say the vehicle likely suffered front-end damage including a fluid leak.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244.