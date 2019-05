- A Minnesota sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest on the iron range Saturday in his hometown of Virginia.

Navy Radioman Third Class Dante Tini was killed aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.

Tini’s remains were unidentified for over 77 years, but in 2015 scientists were finally able to identify him through dental records.

Tini’s remains arrived in Duluth Thursday. He is the sixth Minnesota sailor from the U.S.S. Oklahoma to be identified and returned home.