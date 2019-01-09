Minnesota mom's storage tip: Wrap your Christmas tree in plastic

- If you still need to take down your Christmas tree, but just don't have the time, take some inspiration from a Minnesota mom.

This year Renae Krivitz of Prior Lake left everything on the tree - lights, ornaments, ribbons -- then she wrapped it all in plastic and put it in her basement.

She’s a mother of two and says now that the kids are older it's harder to get people to help with the decorating and un-decorating.

Krivitz decided this was the best way to streamline the work - and save herself some time.

To make sure the family doesn't feel left out, the group does have a smaller tree that the kids can help put up every year.