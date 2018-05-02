< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424764930" data-article-version="1.0">Minnesota man details abuse while in Boy Scouts in New York lawsuit</h1> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424764930_424794408_121990";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424794408","video":"596721","title":"Minnesota%20man%20details%20abuse%20while%20in%20Boy%20Scouts%20in%20New%20York%20lawsuit","caption":"The%20Boy%20Scouts%20of%20America%20were%20hit%20with%20more%20accusations%20of%20sexual%20abuse%20Tuesday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FMinnesota_man_details_abuse_while_in_Boy_0_7605618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FMinnesota_man_details_abuse_while_in_Boy_Scouts__596721_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660952562%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Da2rjcjhqkIcxeWFDeVCXO26-wRI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-man-details-abuse-while-in-boy-scouts-in-new-york-lawsuit"}},"createDate":"Aug 20 2019 06:42PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424764930_424794408_121990",video:"596721",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/20/Minnesota_man_details_abuse_while_in_Boy_0_7605618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Boy%2520Scouts%2520of%2520America%2520were%2520hit%2520with%2520more%2520accusations%2520of%2520sexual%2520abuse%2520Tuesday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/20/Minnesota_man_details_abuse_while_in_Boy_Scouts__596721_1800.mp4?Expires=1660952562&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=a2rjcjhqkIcxeWFDeVCXO26-wRI",eventLabel:"Minnesota%20man%20details%20abuse%20while%20in%20Boy%20Scouts%20in%20New%20York%20lawsuit-424794408",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-man-details-abuse-while-in-boy-scouts-in-new-york-lawsuit"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-man-details-abuse-while-in-boy-scouts-in-new-york-lawsuit">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424764930"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 06:42PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 06:43PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424764930-331027698" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/02/GETTY%20Boy%20Scouts%20America%20Scouts%20BSA_1525267973925.png_5440870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424764930" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The Boy Scouts of America were hit with more accusations of sexual abuse Tuesday.</p><p>Nine new lawsuits were filed in the state of New York, and one of the accusers is a Minnesota man who spoke out publicly for the first time about the sexual abuse he says he endured when he was a child.</p><p>“My goal here today is to get them to tell the truth about what they’ve been concealing for years,” said the man identified as John Doe in the lawsuit.</p><p>The 61-year-old is charging that in the 1970s, he was repeatedly raped by his scout leader in the Bronx, New York.</p><p>The abuse, he said, started at the age of 12.</p><p>“Seeing the concealment at the corporate and headquarters level was so infuriating. It was worse than the abuse I suffered as a child,” said the man.</p><p>He says that even after coming forward with the abuse when he was a child, the scout leader went on to abuse even more children.</p><p>His suit is among nine new cases filed a week after the passage of the New York Child Victims Act, which extends the statute of limitations on sexual crimes for one year.</p><p>“This suit is designed to get the truth revealed,” said Jeff Anderson, an attorney who has focused <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mn-attorney-requests-evidence-about-boy-scout-leaders-accused-of-sex-abuse">some of his efforts</a> on the Boy Scouts “The peril acknowledged, the identities disclosed.”</p><p>Anderson is seeking to get a hold of the Boy Scouts so-called “perversion files,” which he says contains the allegations of sexual misconduct against children involving more than 7,000 accused perpetrators.</p><p>He estimates that there are more than 12,000 victims dating back between 1944 and below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story424764930 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-424764930",i="relatedHeadlines-424764930",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > 