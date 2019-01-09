Minnesota lawmakers react to Washington, D.C. shutdown stalemate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol September 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol September 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

- President Trump walked out of a closed-door meeting with Congressional leaders Wednesday and then took to Twitter to call it a “total waste of time.”

It means the partial government shutdown has no hope of ending anytime soon.

The President drove to Capitol Hill to sure up support among Republicans for the continued partial government shutdown. The White House meeting, however, was very short.

The President said he asked the Democratic leaders if they would approve border security funding in the next 30 days and they said no, which prompted the end of the meeting.

“He sort of slammed the table and when Leader Pelosi said she didn’t agree with the wall he just walked out and said we have nothing to discuss,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

It all comes after the President’s first primetime speech to the nation he used to drum up support for his border wall.

“Over the years, thousands have been killed by those who have illegally entered our country,” Trump said in the address. “And thousands more will be lost if we don’t act right now.”

Minnesota’s Congressional delegation is divided along party lines.

In a statement, Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-District 1) said, “If the Democrats continue to obstruct progress on protecting our homeland, then I support all necessary steps needed for the President to construct physical border structures.”

In a statement to FOX 9, Rep. Angie Craig (D-District 2) said, “We need to end this shutdown now. Americans deserve certainty that hard-working families will receive their tax refunds on time, that farmers get the relief they are counting on and that federal workers are getting paid.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) took to Twitter to bring up what the President didn’t mention in his speech.

“He didn’t talk about farmers getting help to figure out the Farm Bill because there’s no one, the doors are closed. He didn’t talk about small business owners who can’t get loans,” Klobuchar said.

The President is expected to visit the border Thursday, but is admitting it may not change any minds.