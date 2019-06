- A Minnesota lawmaker is calling for a new ethics investigation into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Republican State Representative Steve Drazkowski is accusing her of several violations, saying his plea is not about party lines.

“I am also asking Congresswoman Craig to initiate an ethics investigation into Congresswoman Omar because of questions about federal tax fraud, federal immigration fraud, federal student loan fraud and state violations of perjury, bigamy, kickbacks, and acts of campaign fraud abuse," he said.

Drazkowski has called for Congress to remove Omar from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as well as withdrawing her security clearance.

During the press conference, Drazkowski cited a state agency's report that found Omar had violated state finance rules.

FOX 9 has reached out to the congresswoman, though she has not responded.