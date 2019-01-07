Minnesota lake beats North Dakota fishery in Walleye War fish-off

- A Facebook Live fish-off involving tourism spokesmen for two top ice-fishing destinations in the Upper Midwest turned into a whopper of a competition.

The friendly daylong contest Thursday involving Tanner Cherney at North Dakota's Devils Lake and Joe Henry at Minnesota's Lake of the Woods ended with 85 fish being caught by those two and others.

Lake of the Woods came out the winner, with a windfall of 71 fish.

The main goal of the Walleye War was to showcase the two lakes that are popular destinations for anglers.