Minnesota database not used in driver's license photo scans for ICE Minnesota database not used in driver's license photo scans for ICE used in driver's license photo scans for ICE"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417175056.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417175056");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417175056-346962305"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417175056-346962305" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/16/MN%20drivers%20license%20real%20ID_1531767975779.JPG_5798865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Jul 09 2019 08:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 08:36PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's growing concern after at least three states scanned millions of driver's license photos for Immigration and Customs Enforcement without the drivers' knowledge or consent. A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the state is not providing access to its database for this purpose. </p> <p>Public records obtained by the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy and Technology provided the first proof that ICE asked for the scans. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/24/9%20maury%20mpls%20immigration%20signs%20pkg_KMSP88eb_186.mp4_00.00.06.24_1527218488592.png_5579876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/24/9%20maury%20mpls%20immigration%20signs%20pkg_KMSP88eb_186.mp4_00.00.06.24_1527218488592.png_5579876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/24/9%20maury%20mpls%20immigration%20signs%20pkg_KMSP88eb_186.mp4_00.00.06.24_1527218488592.png_5579876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/24/9%20maury%20mpls%20immigration%20signs%20pkg_KMSP88eb_186.mp4_00.00.06.24_1527218488592.png_5579876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/24/9%20maury%20mpls%20immigration%20signs%20pkg_KMSP88eb_186.mp4_00.00.06.24_1527218488592.png_5579876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
By FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer
Posted Jul 08 2019 07:14PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 08:35PM CDT

BOSTON (AP) - Civil rights activists complained Monday of the potential for widespread abuse following confirmation that at least three states have scanned millions of driver's license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement without the drivers' knowledge or consent.

Public records obtained by the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy and Technology provided the first proof that ICE had sought such scans, which were conducted in Utah, Vermont and Washington.

All three states - which offer driving privileges to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally - agreed to the ICE requests, according to documents shared with The Associated Press on Monday and first reported by The Washington Post. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Woman wearing hijab pepper sprayed in face on Fourth of July
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 05:54PM CDT

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff says a recent pepper spray incident in Spicer may have been racially motivated.

Sheriff Eric Holien says on Independence Day a woman reported a man sprayed her in the face with a substance around 10 a.m. at Mel's Sports Shop in Spicer, Minnesota.

Authorities learned there was an interaction between the man and the woman, who was wearing a hijab at the time. During the encounter, the man reportedly made racial comments and then sprayed her in the face. Featured Videos (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)" title="jorge polanco all star game"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Polanco, Berrios appear in MLB All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/royal-golf-club-hosts-special-event-for-kids-in-lake-elmo-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TZ1-FREE GOLF FOR KIDS _00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Royal Golf Club hosts special program for kids in Lake Elmo, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health-officials-investigate-illness-possibly-connected-to-big-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 VO - LAKE MINNETONKA ILLNESS UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials investigate illness possibly connected to Big Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protecting-kids-hennepin-county-restricts-sale-of-nicotine-products"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20P%20-%20HENNEPIN%20CO%20T21_00.00.24.23_1562712043015.png_7496384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tobacco"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Protecting kids:' Hennepin County restricts sale of nicotine products</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-1161050865_1562721984552_7497329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-1161050865_1562721984552_7497329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-1161050865_1562721984552_7497329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-1161050865_1562721984552_7497329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="orge&#x20;Polanco&#x20;&#x23;11&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;American&#x20;League&#x20;throws&#x20;during&#x20;batting&#x20;practice&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;MLB&#x20;All-Star&#x20;Game&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gregory&#x20;Shamus&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Polanco, Berrios appear in MLB All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/royal-golf-club-hosts-special-event-for-kids-in-lake-elmo-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/TZ1-FREE%20GOLF%20FOR%20KIDS%20_00.00.01.12_1562719207423.png_7497190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Royal Golf Club hosts special program for kids in Lake Elmo, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health-officials-investigate-illness-possibly-connected-to-big-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20VO%20-%20LAKE%20MINNETONKA%20ILLNESS%20UPDATE_00.00.07.28_1562713470308.png_7496807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Health officials investigate illness possibly connected to Big Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-wearing-hijab-pepper-sprayed-in-face-on-fourth-of-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman wearing hijab pepper sprayed in face on Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protecting-kids-hennepin-county-restricts-sale-of-nicotine-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20P%20-%20HENNEPIN%20CO%20T21_00.00.24.23_1562712043015.png_7496384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/5%20P%20-%20HENNEPIN%20CO%20T21_00.00.24.23_1562712043015.png_7496384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, More Stories 