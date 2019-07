- This weekend gave some much needed heat for Minnesota crops, which remain behind schedule amid persistently wet weather.

The latest crop report was released Monday, showing that both corn and beans are still two weeks behind schedule and a full third of them have gotten too much moisture.

Overnight rains added to the troubles, especially in places like Carver County.

“We received over three inches of rain in this area overnight,” said Colleen Carlson, the University of Minnesota Extension Agent for Carver County. “We need to keep the rain away for a while.”

The ponds in low-lying areas are one thing, but if you go to higher ground, you’ll find water in the rows of corn and beans.

“We’re two weeks behind in our growing season right now,” Carlson said.

Carlson said about 10 to 15 percent of corn is lodged, which means it’s not standing upright.

“If we get good weather and everything dries out, that corn has the possibility of standing up,” she said.

Terry Bruesehoff, a pioneer seed dealer, showed us a corn field that’s waist-high by now because it was planted by mid-May. It’ll still need some help in the fall.

“We’re going to need a delayed frost to get this crop to maturity,” Bruesehoff said.

Some crops weren’t in until the end of May - even early June - and wet conditions now are not helping them catch up. But, there’s still hope.

“If we keep some heat on this crop and not have an early frost, we’ll be in good shape,” he said.

“Our biggest ally in all this is Mother Nature, so we’ll see what she does for us this year,” Carlson added.