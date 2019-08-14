< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minnesota cook who mastered Indian cuisine in the Midwest making run on 'MasterChef' fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Minnesota cook who mastered Indian cuisine in the Midwest making run on 'MasterChef'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-cook-who-mastered-indian-cuisine-in-the-midwest-making-run-on-masterchef-" data-title="Minnesota cook who mastered Indian cuisine in the Midwest making run on 'MasterChef'" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-cook-who-mastered-indian-cuisine-in-the-midwest-making-run-on-masterchef-" addthis:title="Minnesota cook who mastered Indian cuisine in the Midwest making run on 'MasterChef'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423823490.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423823490");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423823490_423832494_167189"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423823490_423832494_167189";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423832494","video":"594752","title":"Minnesota%20cook%20who%20mastered%20Indian%20cuisine%20in%20the%20Midwest%20making%20run%20on%20%27MasterChef%27","caption":"A%20Minnesota%20stay-at-home%20mom%20is%20heating%20things%20up%20in%20the%20kitchen%20on%20FOX%E2%80%99s%20hit%20TV%20show%20MasterChef%20this%20season.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FMinnesota_cook_who_mastered_Indian_cuisi_0_7592988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FMinnesota_cook_who_mastered_Indian_cuisine_in_th_594752_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660430907%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZedAqPPlgayljHFLi1XmhGvyBiM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-cook-who-mastered-indian-cuisine-in-the-midwest-making-run-on-masterchef-"}},"createDate":"Aug 14 2019 05:48PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423823490_423832494_167189",video:"594752",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Minnesota_cook_who_mastered_Indian_cuisi_0_7592988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520Minnesota%2520stay-at-home%2520mom%2520is%2520heating%2520things%2520up%2520in%2520the%2520kitchen%2520on%2520FOX%25E2%2580%2599s%2520hit%2520TV%2520show%2520MasterChef%2520this%2520season.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/14/Minnesota_cook_who_mastered_Indian_cuisine_in_th_594752_1800.mp4?Expires=1660430907&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZedAqPPlgayljHFLi1XmhGvyBiM",eventLabel:"Minnesota%20cook%20who%20mastered%20Indian%20cuisine%20in%20the%20Midwest%20making%20run%20on%20%27MasterChef%27-423832494",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminnesota-cook-who-mastered-indian-cuisine-in-the-midwest-making-run-on-masterchef-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Blume, FOX 9
Posted Aug 14 2019 05:12PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 14 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 05:48PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423823490-423821711" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Masterchef%20Contestant%20PKG.mxf_00.01.30.29_1565820479315.png_7592888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A Minnesota stay-at-home mom is heating things up in the kitchen on FOX’s hit TV show MasterChef this season.</p> <p>Shari Mukherjee has advanced to the last nine of the reality cooking contest and will be competing Wednesday on FOX 9 at 7 p.m.</p> <p>We caught up with the self-taught cook as she was whipping up a butter chicken and naan waffle lunch with the Indian flare that has made her a standout on this season of the FOX hit television show.</p> <p>“This apron means everything to me," she says. "I mean, I have to say when I got this apron, it was probably a top five moment in my entire life. I felt I had proven myself."</p> <p>Shari has an incredible backstory. She is originally from tiny Millville, Minnesota, a city with a population of less than 200, and married her husband from India.</p> <p>The couple now raising two young children in Rochester.</p> <p>"I really am a Minnesota girl, born and raised here," she says. "Very Midwestern. I didn’t grow up eating fancy foods by any means."</p> <p>Ten years ago, Shari barely knew how to cook and her in-laws worried their son would eat only salads and boiled chicken after the couple got married. So Shari buckled down and taught herself to master authentic Indian cuisine.</p> <p>An open casting call in Minneapolis last fall for Gordon Ramsey’s show, where home cooks from across the country battle for the title of MasterChef, led to the experience of a lifetime.</p> <p>"I just went into it with 'I’m going to be myself.' If they like me, awesome. If I make it, awesome. If I don’t, it’s ok. I knew if I got on the show, it would throw my life into a whirlwind. I’m a stay-at-home mom. What do I do with my kids? What happens? I was going to be happy either way. I just wanted to try out."</p> <p>The show has already been shot and Shari is sworn to secrecy about how she did. Contestants are battling it out for $250,000. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/former-argosy-students-celebrate-graduation-from-dental-hygiene-school" title="Former Argosy students celebrate graduation from dental hygiene school" data-articleId="423866534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Erin Jones and 34 other former Argosy University students, graduation from dental hygiene college almost didn’t happen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Argosy students celebrate graduation from dental hygiene school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Erin Jones and 34 other former Argosy University students, graduation from dental hygiene college almost didn't happen.</p><p>"I'm a mom, a new wife, and now I can officially say, a dental hygienist," began Jones from the podium inside a Century College auditorium. </p><p>After Argosy abruptly closed in March, the seniors fought tooth and nail to transfer their credits to another school. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/residents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal" title="Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal" data-articleId="423863362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some possible changes could be coming to an age-old part of Uptown Minneapolis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some possible changes could be coming to an age-old part of Uptown Minneapolis.</p><p>Plans from the Park Board could potentially reduce the amount of parking on part of the plaza. </p><p>Parking is always an issue in Uptown, but some residents are worried it could get worse under the new proposal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mosquitoes-test-positive-for-west-nile-in-hennepin-and-ramsey-counties" title="Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Hennepin and Ramsey counties" data-articleId="423864932" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Hennepin and Ramsey counties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two pools of mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Twin Cities Metro, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District reports.</p><p>The two positive tests, one in a pool of mosquitoes in Hennepin County and another in Ramsey County, were recorded recently -- the first of 2019.</p><p>However, the district says, with the new tests, they've had only two positive tests in 496 samples this year. 