- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who were involved in the shooting of a man in Woodbury, Minnesota last weekend.

Sunday morning, officers were called to a home on the 7000 block of Highpoint Road for a 911 call in which the caller told dispatchers that he "wants to die" and "come kill me."

When officers responded, investigators said the man took a shooting stance directed towards police.

Eventually, Officer Brian Cline fired shots from his service weapon, hitting the man. However, before that, Officer Brett Roddy also fired beanbag rounds from a "less lethal munitions gun."

The suspect was hurt in the shooting and was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of what police call non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation by the Minnesota BCA is ongoing. Findings will later be presented to the Washington County Attorney who will review