A floral tribute is seen on Linwood Avenue near the Linwood Masjid on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. 49 people have been confirmed dead and more than 20 are injured following attacks at two mosques. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

- Law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities are increasing their presence near mosques and other areas of worship after mass shootings occurred at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Friday.

Both mosques were full of worshippers attending Friday prayers when the shootings occurred. At least 49 people died. One man was arrested and charged with murder for what appears to be a carefully planned attack and two other people are in custody.

In light of the deadly attack, the St. Paul Police Department said they will be making more frequent visits to mosques in the city and spend more time in nearby areas.

“We want our Muslim family members, friends and neighbors to know that we’ll do everything possible to keep you safe and secure in the city we share,” the police department said in a statement.

The Minneapolis Police Department will also be giving more attention to mosques and places of worship following the mass shootings. Spokesperson John Elder said the department is additional resources to help ensure the safety of those spaces.

"The Minneapolis Police Department, under the direction of Chief Arradondo, have cultivated strong relationships with our religious leaders in each community in Minneapolis," Elder said in a statement. "It is at times like this we draw on those relationships to continue dialogue on concerns and fears surrounding the tragic incidents that happened in New Zealand."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the attack. CAIR also called on mosques around the world to increase security measures as a precaution.

“We mourn the heartbreaking killings of men, women and children gathered for prayer in their houses of worship and urge leaders in our nation and worldwide to speak out forcefully against the growing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate that appears to have motivated these white supremacist terrorists,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

The Minnesota chapter of CAIR is planning a news conference for 11 a.m., where leaders will call for local and national action to “push back against growing Islamophobia, white supremacy and anti-immigrant bigotry in America and around the world.”

CAIR full statement

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad issued the following statement: