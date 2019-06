- An officer involved in the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark has been officially dropped from the civil lawsuit, according to a filing submitted Thursday.

Minneapolis Police Officer Dustin Schwarze was dismissed from the lawsuit. Last month, both parties agreed to a stipulation to remove Schwarze from the case because Schwarze's "use of deadly force was objectively reasonable," according to the court filing.

Jamar Clark was fatally shot by Officer Schwarze in November 2015 during an incident in which Schwarze and Officer Mark Ringgenberg tried to arrest Clark. The officers involved in the shooting were not criminally charged, but Clark's family filed a lawsuit accusing the officers of unreasonable use of excessive force.

The next conference hearing on the case is scheduled for June 19.