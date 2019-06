- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis Saturday evening.

Officers tell KMSP that investigators are working to collect evidence from the area of Lagoon and Freemont avenues.

Photos sent to FOX 9 show bullet casing lying on a sidewalk in the area. However, at this time, no victims have been reported in the shooting.

Investigators say no suspects have been arrested at this point either.

