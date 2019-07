- Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis that left two men injured.

According to police, at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, an officer working off duty reported the sound of shots fired in the area of 7th and Hennepin Avenue. There, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, another man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on the 500 block of North 1st Street. He was also transported to the hospital.

Police obtained a suspect description and were able to locate a vehicle involved, which police say was a party bus. Authorities interviewed witnesses and recovered guns from the bus.

A juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident.