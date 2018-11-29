< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421465014" data-article-version="1.0">Minneapolis police chief says culture is change as he pushes for more officers</h1>
</header> 31 2019 06:00PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-police-chief-says-culture-is-change-as-he-pushes-for-more-officers">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421465014"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:00PM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421465014-375994956" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/29/11692H.MXF_15.45.01.03_1543536381220_6456201_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421465014" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Wednesday, the Minneapolis police chief made another pitch to city leaders for an increase to department staffing, while trying to show he has made a culture change within the department.</p><p>Last month, the Chief Medaria Arradondo told Minneapolis City Council members that the department needed an additional 400 patrol officers </p><p>"I will say to all of you, when I am no longer your chief, the transformational work of the MPD is what I want to be my legacy."</p><p>Chief Medaria Arradondo spent an hour laying out his vision for changing police culture and answering council questions about it.</p><p>"Discrimination of any kind will have no refuge here within the MPD," says Chief Arradondo.</p><p>The chief says he has stressed the importance of trust and accountability and behavior within his force.</p><p>"And as chief two years ago, I made it very clear that effective immediately on or off-duty conduct, that may have been tolerated years ago, will not be tolerated under my leadership," he says.</p><p>His appearance before the council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday comes two weeks after he told them he needed more officers. This past weekend, the department <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-police-more-than-6-700-serious-calls-went-unanswered-in-the-last-year" target="_blank"><strong>released</strong></a> that thousands of calls in Minneapolis came in last year with no available crew to respond. Council members pushed back however questioning if the department isn't fixing historic problems.</p><p>"This is ridiculous to beg for police when you have 45 minute wait times," said community member Mike Johnson.</p><p>His presentation was preceded by community members supporting the need and supporting what the chief is doing.</p><p>"The fact that there's one, let alone thousands, of unresponded calls is unacceptable and dangerous," said Emily Collins.</p><p>"You know, I just got to be real with you, I have never before and I've lived here a long time, I've never before met a more transparent chief than the one we have now," added Jamar Nelson.</p><p>For Arradondo, a campaign to convince the council, culture change is only harder when officers feel overstressed. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes" data-articleId="421940638" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/Walz_says_taxpayers_on_the_hook_for_stat_0_7569713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers will have to bear the brunt of a mistake that lead to the state overpaying two Native American tribes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz says Minnesota taxpayers on the hook for overpayment to tribes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Tim Walz says taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars owed to the feds because state officials messed up.</p><p>Walz says Human Services officials have no idea what they paid to two Native American tribes for federally-funded medical services -- and state investigators have been brought in to figure out how big the problem is.</p><p>Walz says the mistakes started five years ago and were caught in May when new safeguards went in place. The governor says he's not sure the two tribes were actually overpaid, or whether the payments just weren't documented.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/two-wanted-in-homicide-at-park-in-maple-grove-minn" title="Police searching for pair after man found shot to death in Maple Grove park" data-articleId="421925388" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/maple-grove-murder-wanted_1564795616910_7570055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for pair after man found shot to death in Maple Grove park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for two people as they investigate a homicide at a park in Maple Grove, Minnesota.</p><p>Officers are looking for 20-year-old Adrick Hare and 18-year-old Arianna Sylvester after a man was found shot to death at Lakeview Knolls Park on July 30.</p><p>Police said Tuesday that neighbors reported hearing three to four "pops" between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday. A body was found at the park on Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. and later identified as 26-year-old Dayton Leonard Rossetti.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/northern-minnesota-county-adding-tech-to-receive-live-video-during-911-calls" title="Northern Minnesota county adding tech to receive live video during 911 calls" data-articleId="421920289" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/02/7V%20911%20DISPATCHER%20SHORTAGE_KMSP1a6f_146.mxf_00.00.29.29_1564792032971.png_7570001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Northern Minnesota county adding tech to receive live video during 911 calls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A county in northern Minnesota will soon be able to receive live video from 911 callers at the scene of an emergency.</p><p>According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, its 911 center is adding software called Carbyne to utilize caller's phones.</p><p>Along with providing live video from callers, the new tech will give dispatchers a "pinpoint" location from your phone. 