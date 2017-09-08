Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo sworn in

- The first African-American police chief in the history of Minneapolis was officially sworn in Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is taking over at a turbulent time in the department’s history.

It was a ceremony that took Chief Arradondo back to his roots. Hundreds packed the auditorium of Sabathani Community Center, wishing the new chief well as he takes over a police department facing a number of serious challenges.

"There are certain areas where we must build trust with our communities and that is going to be embedded in everything we do," said Arradondo.

Among those on stage were Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, city council members and community stake holders. Mayor Hodges praised Arradondo and promised her support.

Also in attendance was the police chief Mayor Hodges recently helped push out in the wake of the Justine Damond shooting. Janee Harteau attended the ceremony after a personal invitation from Arradondo.



"I cannot thank her enough, it was through her and her leadership opportunities that has helped me to be in this leadership position today," said Arradondo.

