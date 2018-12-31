Child returned safe after being taken against court order

- Minneapolis police say a 5-year-old who was taken against a court order Monday afternoon has been returned safe.

According to authorities, at 2 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of 4th Street North on a report of a woman who was taking her 5-year-old child against a court order.

Officers learned that Latiena LaShaunne Shavell Smith arrived at the home of a family member who has full legal custody of the child, grabbed the 5-year-old child and fled in a vehicle her friend was driving.

The child was returned safe late Monday night

