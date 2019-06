- Two minors were arrested Thursday after Minneapolis police say they stole a vehicle and later crashed into a police cruiser.

The teens were taken into custody around 5 p.m. after the crash on 5th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue South.

Investigators say the minors stole the vehicle in downtown Minneapolis and were reportedly driving erratically before the collision.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash. Police did not release what charges the boys will face.