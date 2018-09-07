Minneapolis PD find little girl by herself, eventually locate parents

- Update: The Minneapolis Police have found the parents of the missing little girl who has been identified.

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a small girl found by herself.

Friday at 4:15 p.m., the small female child, which police say is around 18 months old, was found walking the area of 2700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

There were no adults or other people with the child when she was found.

Anyone with information as to her identity is asked to call 911.