- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to officially change the name of Lake Calhoun Park to Bde Maka Ska Park.

It's the latest in an ongoing movement to adopt the lake's Dakota name. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources voted to change the lake's name to Bde Maka Ska in January. Following this, crews changed the park signage to update to the newly approved name.

In April, however, a judge ruled the DNR did not have the authority to approve the name change. Despite this, the Park Board has maintained the lake will be known as Bde Maka Ska.

Wednesday night, the park commissioners approved to the action to name the parkland Bde Maka Ska. The MPRB had not officially approved the park name change until this meeting.

There could be more changes on the horizon. The park name change process is separate from the proposed renaming of the four roads that contain the Calhoun name. A 45-day public comment period started on May 15. Those responses will be summarized for a public hearing on August 7.