- A jury has awarded a Minneapolis police officer a $585,000 after she said officers from her department broke privacy laws.

Attorneys for Amy Krekelberg said the officers searched her driver's license data 74 times, accessing her photograph, address, age, height, and weight, without any lawful purpose. The attorney said those officers, 54 in total, violated federal privacy laws.

Krekelberg's suit followed another by a St. Paul officer who said her data was viewed 500 times. That officer won settlements worth $1 million.

Nationwide, other suits have been filed accusing police of unlawful viewings of driver's license data.