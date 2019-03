- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is soliciting names for a new park along the Midtown Greenway bike and walking trail.

The park board recently assumed ownership of a 1.65-acre green space, referred to as the “Cepro Site,” adjacent to the Midtown Greenway between 10th Avenue South and 11th Avenue South. The site currently has a Y-shaped trail connecting the park to the greenway, additional pathways, an urban agriculture zone and seating.

The park board plans to add an adventure-style playground, including big slides, a bouldering wall and ladders and nets, an amphitheater with a stage for fitness classes and gatherings, and a picnic area with shelters and grills.

Commissioners approved the concept plan for the new park last December and accepted a $300,000 grant from the county to build the improvements. The park board will work with the Midtown-Phillips neighborhood to determine which improvements to build first.

The park board is asking the public to submit serious ideas for a permanent name for the park through the city website.