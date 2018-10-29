< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408484827" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408484827" data-article-version="1.0">Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-408484827" class="social-share"> this.playerId="storyPlayer_408484827_408490699_181133"; 22 2019 09:14PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408484827_408490699_181133",video:"566904",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Minneapolis%2527%2520Navigation%2520Center%2520is%2520set%2520to%2520close%2520June%25203%252C%2520meaning%2520many%2520homeless%2520people%2520will%2520be%2520looking%2520for%2520new%2520shelter.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close_June_3_566904_1800.mp4?Expires=1653185645&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jq2NC-G7ohlbu7Q3mUZHLCXeO14",eventLabel:"Minneapolis%27%20Navigation%20Center%20to%20close%20June%203-408490699",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fminneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408484827"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:14PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tent city_1540857276423.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png_7304162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10-P- NAVIGATION CENTER UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10-P- NAVIGATION CENTER UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408484827-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="tent city_1540857276423.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png_7304162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="10-P- NAVIGATION CENTER UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png_7304162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="10-P- NAVIGATION CENTER UPDATE_00.00.53.12_1558577241856.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/10-P-%20NAVIGATION%20CENTER%20UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png_7304161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="10-P- NAVIGATION CENTER UPDATE_00.00.22.05_1558577240963.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Minneapolis' newly-developed Navigation Center across the street from the former homeless encampment will close June 3rd.</p> Soon, nearly 28 of them will be in need of some type of housing.</p><p>Organizers say the center was never intended to be a permanent solution, but others fear the tent city might be back this summer.</p><p>City leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon to figure out the next step in addressing the homeless crisis in Minneapolis.</p><p>The Navigation Center was<a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/navigation-center-expands-capacity-as-homeless-encampment-closes-friday"> built in response</a> to a rapidly growing homeless encampment near Franklin and Hiawatha avenues last summer that saw rampant drug use, fires and <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/investigators/fox-9-investigators-a-death-in-tent-city">even deaths</a> over the course of several months. At its busiest in January, the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-begins-transitioning-homeless-residents-into-navigation-center">Navigation Center housed </a>nearly 200 people.</p><p>“Shelter works. It’s a very effective tool for getting folks connected to all the things we need to be stable in life and stable in housing,” said Steve Horsfield, Executive Director of Simpson Housing, which operates the center alongside Red Lake Tribe members and the city.</p><p>Earlier this month, the group started preparations to transition people to other forms of housing or drug treatment. But, activists who were on the ground in the middle of tent city believe these organizations are not really ready for what's to come.</p><p>“We see a lot of homeless still, and there’s going to be a lot of homeless. Are we ready for a wall two? Is there going to be one? I think there is; there are so many people out there that are homeless still,” said James Cross with Natives Against Heroin.</p><p>Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said his team took a different path from past administrations when tackling homelessness and addiction by choosing empathy over enforcement. He's confident in a successful long-term solution to prevent another encampment this summer.</p><p>“We wanted to make sure that every single person was treated with dignity and compassion," Mayor Frey said. “I’m glad we took this approach. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrians-would-benefit-from-lower-speed-limits-on-mn-city-streets" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pedestrians would benefit from lower speed limits on MN city streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-mourns-after-losing-daughter-to-mississippi-car-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul family mourns after losing daughter in Mississippi car crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/billboard-that-depicts-steaming-pizza-prompts-911-calls-in-midwest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/THUMB%20pizza_1558568157167.jpg_7303620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Rapids&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;tweeted&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;billboard&#x20;advertising&#x20;pizza&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;Casey&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;general&#x20;store&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;the&#x20;Midwest&#x2c;&#x20;that&#x20;used&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;a&#x20;fog&#x20;machine&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;the&#x20;pizza&#x20;appear&#x20;like&#x20;it&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;steaming&#x20;hot&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Cedar&#x20;Rapids&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Billboard that depicts steaming pizza prompts 911 calls in Midwest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-council-orders-st-paul-school-church-advocacy-group-back-to-negotiating-table" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City Council orders St. Paul school, church advocacy group back to negotiating table</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 