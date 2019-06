- The Navigation Center in Minneapolis is closing June 3 after housing more than 100 people this winter.

City leaders and several coalition partners from across the region will provide remarks Monday as the facility prepares to close.

Located at 2109 Cedar Avenue South, the Navigation Center housed a reported 176 people since it opened in December 2018. Of those people, 84 have since been connected to housing, nursing homes or treatment programs.

The goal of the center was to provide a "safe and service-rich environment" for people formerly living at the nearby Franklin/Hiawatha homeless encampment.

The Red Lake Nation and Simpson Housing Services have been the lead partners at the center.

As of late May, about 46 people were still living at the Navigation Center.