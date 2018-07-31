< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407336361" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407336361" data-article-version="1.0">Minneapolis City Council to receive briefing on Jamar Clark lawsuit</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407336361-350336729" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/jamar%20clark_1533090049963.JPG_5873826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407336361" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minneapolis City Council will receive a briefing Friday on the developments in the lawsuit regarding the death of Jamar Clark.</p><p>Jamar Clark was <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/jamar-clark-shooting-what-we-know-whats-next">fatally shot</a> by Minneapolis police in November 2015. The officers involved in the shooting were not criminally charged, but Clark's family <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/family-of-jamar-clark-files-lawsuit-against-minneapolis-police-officers">filed a lawsuit</a> accusing officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze of unreasonable use of excessive force. Schwarze has since been dropped from the lawsuit.</p><p>The Minneapolis City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting Friday morning. Following the meeting, the council will adjourn to another room for a briefing on the case. Earlier this month, the council <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-rejected-jamar-clark-settlement-in-closed-door-meeting">rejected a proposed settlement</a> in the case.</p><p>A federal judge has ordered all parties involved in the Jamar Clark lawsuit to return to court on May 21. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header></section>
<section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Ft__Snelling_to_honor_the__Vikings___a_M_0_7288165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Ft__Snelling_to_honor_the__Vikings___a_M_0_7288165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Ft__Snelling_to_honor_the__Vikings___a_M_0_7288165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Ft__Snelling_to_honor_the__Vikings___a_M_0_7288165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Ft__Snelling_to_honor_the__Vikings___a_M_0_7288165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Vikings, a Minnesota-based infantry battalion that fought the Nazis during World War II, will be honored next weekend at Fort Snelling. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ft. Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Vikings, a Minnesota-based infantry battalion that fought the Nazis during World War II, will be honored next weekend at Fort Snelling. </p><p>According to those who know the unit well, the state’s strong Norwegian heritage played a large role in the troop’s ability to defeat its enemy. </p><p>For many in the 99th Infantry Battalion, their story started at Fort Snelling.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition" title="St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/High_School_drone_racing_comes_to_Minnes_0_7288014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/High_School_drone_racing_comes_to_Minnes_0_7288014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/High_School_drone_racing_comes_to_Minnes_0_7288014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/High_School_drone_racing_comes_to_Minnes_0_7288014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/High_School_drone_racing_comes_to_Minnes_0_7288014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the first time this year, drone racing championships were held for high school competitors in Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota’s first ever drone racing competition for high school students occurred Saturday.</p><p>Students from Apple Valley and St. Louis Park competed as they learned how to build, modify and fly the drones.</p><p>They are able to see a drone’s point-of-view while flying through different obstacle courses created by the students.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/saturday-marks-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-10-mission" title="Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 10 mission" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images for OMEGA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Featured Videos</h4> Snelling to honor the 'Vikings', a MN-based WWII ski battalion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone racing high school"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Susan Swedell"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gop-senators-pass-government-funding-contingency-bill-amidst-budget-negotiations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Republicans%20formatted_1558208650684.jpg_7287579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Republicans pass contingency bill"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Univeristy&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Athletic&#x20;Communications" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gophers Softball walks off Georgia, moves on to Sunday's regional final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-louis-park-appley-valley-compete-in-minnesota-s-first-high-school-drone-racing-competition" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/820KT8IC.MXF_00.07.49.20_1558219360358_7287922_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Louis Park, Apple Valley compete in Minnesota's first high school drone racing competition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/saturday-marks-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-10-mission" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/18/GettyImages-101223335_1558217148762_7287835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brett&#x20;Deering&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;OMEGA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Saturday marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 10 mission</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-stillwater-woman-missing-for-30-years-won-t-give-up-hope" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/5%20P%20FINDING%20SUSAN%20SWEDELL_00.00.15.28_1558216988375.png_7287834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of Stillwater woman missing for 30 years won't give up hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arkansas-woman-sentenced-for-posing-as-sheriff-s-deputy-to-bust-her-boyfriend-out-of-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 