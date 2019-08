- Since last summer, Jaequan Faulkner has appeared everywhere from People magazine to the Steve Harvey Show. Now, the 14 year old hot dog stand owner is at it again - but this year, he's sporting a new set of wheels.

The corner of Plymouth and Penn avenues in north Minneapolis is where ambition meets opportunity for one young entrepreneur.

“It feels great. I’m excited,” Jaequan said. “I'm an inspiration to other people, to help them look up and know that anything is possible.”

Last year, someone reported Jaequan’s hot dog stand to the city health department because he didn’t have an official permit. But, instead of shutting him down, health department inspectors helped him meet their standards and even pitched in to pay for his permit.

"I got so excited because I know if I need help, there are people behind me who I can run to."

This year, Jaequan’s old fashioned hot dogs is back, bigger and better than ever.

With his new cart bought by Shark Tank star and FUBU founder Damon John, Jaequan now has enough room to cook, cool and store his hot dogs and Polish sausages.

Jaequan plans to donate some of his earnings to help kids who suffer from depression, something he has struggled with himself.

He'll be outside the Minneapolis Urban League building from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the rest of the week.