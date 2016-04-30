< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415773498" data-article-version="1.0">Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation 'critical'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415773498" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Gov. Tim Walz said the implementation of Minnesota’s opioid fee law, which took effect Monday, is “critical” as the state attempts to escape the grip of an addiction crisis.</p> <p>“Otherwise, it is a piece of paper until it starts to impact (people),” Walz said at a news conference in the state Capitol. “Our commitment as an administration is full implementation.”</p> <p>The law slaps new fees on drug companies to generate $21 million for the prevention and treatment of addiction. While lawmakers have already earmarked much of the money, an advisory council will guide other spending.</p> <p>Walz and lawmakers said they viewed the measure as a “first step.” They said they planned to seek future changes to fund addiction prevention, since much of the new law addresses treatment.</p> <p>For example, lawmakers funneled a significant amount of money to Minnesota counties grappling with the high cost of out-of-home placement for children whose parents are addicted to opioids.</p> <p>Monday, the Secretary of State’s office posted several positions on the 19-member opioid response advisory board that lawmakers created this spring to guide decision-making. Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey said the <a href="https://commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/">applications would be available online</a> for three weeks. </p> <p>For years, people who had lost loved ones to addiction have fought for the fund. Drug companies have opposed it, warning that patients who need prescription painkillers will pay higher costs as a result of it.</p> <p>“It is a Goliath industry,” said Shelly Elkington of Montevideo, whose daughter Casey died of an opioid addiction. “I was afraid. I’m not going to lie. My husband would be afraid, saying, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure this is what you should be doing?’ I said somebody has to do it.”</p> <p>Under the new law, the fees will reach $305,000 a year on opioid manufacturers whose products are used in Minnesota.</p> <p>House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who also spoke at Monday’s news conference, said lawmakers felt “oppressive” pressure from drug companies’ lobbying efforts.</p> <p>A bill passed in the last hours of the legislative session, 109-25 in the House and 60-3 in the Senate, but Hortman said that doesn’t explain the difficulty of the effort.</p> <p>“This was not easy to pass. There are very powerful money interests that did everything they could to make sure that these families would not see this day,” she said.</p> <p>The law is separate from multiple lawsuits Minnesota has joined against drug companies. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/9%20P%20-%20MONTICELLO%20WATER%20LEAK%20FIASCO_00.01.24.24_1562033951006.png_7462592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monticello woman fears possible sinkhole forming below her home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homeowner in Monticello is concerned her growing water bill is an indicator of a much bigger problem. </p><p>Seeing the holes where her driveway meets her garage, Sue Bell is a nervous wreck. </p><p>“It’s basically a sinkhole,” Bell said. “I don’t stand that close to it because I’m so nervous, especially when they say don’t park in your driveway or your garage.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days" title="New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days" data-articleId="415785305" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Florida_woman_had_epidural_stuck_in_her__0_7462869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena Gray was in excruciating pain for four days due to an epidural that had gotten looped around her spine and stuck in her back." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena Gray delivered a healthy baby girl named Serenity on June 26, but she spent the next few days in turmoil instead of celebration as confounded doctors tried over and over again to remove the epidural that had knotted around her spine during labor, lodging dangerously in her back.</p><p>Gray, 18, of Milton, Florida, received the epidural after being admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, on June 25. She delivered her daughter the next day.</p><p>"I had a great labor," Gray said, "I didn't notice any problems until the nurse went to go pull out the epidural string... That's when the whole journey began."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-migrants-forced-to-drink-from-toilets" title="Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers" data-articleId="415772508" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rep__Alexandria_Ocasio_Cortez_claims_mig_0_7462036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rep__Alexandria_Ocasio_Cortez_claims_mig_0_7462036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rep__Alexandria_Ocasio_Cortez_claims_mig_0_7462036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rep__Alexandria_Ocasio_Cortez_claims_mig_0_7462036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Rep__Alexandria_Ocasio_Cortez_claims_mig_0_7462036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.</p><p>After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.</p><p>She said people of all ages are being mistreated there, and guards laughed at migrants in front of certain members of congress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Selena Gray holds her newborn daughter Serenity at home after having an epidural stuck in her back for four days. (Photo courtesy of Selena Gray via Facebook)" title="Selena Gray_1562030206708.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minn-opioid-law-takes-effect-walz-says-implementation-critical"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pills generic_1462038603774.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation ‘critical'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-scoring-in-bunches-racking-up-wins"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_20190701233518"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-migrants-forced-to-drink-from-toilets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cortez_1562025393038-408795.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;Serenity&#x20;at&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;epidural&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;for&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minn-opioid-law-takes-effect-walz-says-implementation-critical" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/04/30/pills%20generic_1462038603774_1249285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation ‘critical'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-scoring-in-bunches-racking-up-wins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/Minnesota_United_talks_uptick_in_goal_sc_0_7462275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loons scoring in bunches, racking up wins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-migrants-forced-to-drink-from-toilets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/art-installation-for-3m-open-damaged-by-wind-rain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 