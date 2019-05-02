< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Minn. lawmakers: We need to change our ways Minn. lawmakers: We need to change our ways 10 2019 05:50PM By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:44PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 05:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:52PM CDT id="modal-magnify-photo-417394895-404650369" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Frustrated by stalemates, secret deals and special sessions, Minnesota lawmakers say they’ve got to change their ways. </p> <p>But how?</p> <p>Wednesday, a group of House members gathered for the first of a series of meetings aimed at designing changes to legislative work. But the ideas – ranging from starting the budget process sooner to limiting the number of bills each member can propose – come with their own issues.</p> <p>“There’s no easy fix for this. It took us awhile to get here. It’s going to take us awhile to get out,” said state Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona.</p> <p>A divided state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz struggled to reach an agreement on a $49 billion budget this spring. Facing the possibility of a government shutdown, Walz and the top legislative leaders huddled behind closed doors for days, hammering out a deal.</p> <p>The process dragged out so long that lawmakers needed a 24-hour, taxpayer-funded special session to pass the final agreement.</p> <p>Each year, lawmakers pile an ever-greater workload on themselves. In 2019, they proposed 5,877 bills – passing only 78 of them.</p> <p>It’s the largest number of bill proposals since 1971, according to <a href="https://www.leg.state.mn.us/lrl/history/bills" target="_blank">Minnesota Legislative Reference Library records</a>.</p> <p>And it’s a major increase from previous years: in 2017, lawmakers introduced 5,177 bills; in 2015, 4,638; and in 2013, 3,598.</p> <p>“We have lost our focus on our constitutional responsibility of the budget, and we have re-focused on hearing members’ bills. That’s not our responsibility,” Pelowski said.</p> <p>But one solution he floated -- limiting the number of bills each member can file -- would be unpopular because lawmakers all have their own priorities.</p> <p>Other lawmakers at Wednesday’s meeting turned their attention to the budget process itself, suggesting that the largest budget bills be broken up so they could move through the legislative pipeline more quickly.</p> <p>“The problem-solving aspect is completely disregarded,” said state Rep. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The harsh winter this past year is still having a ripple effect in the middle of summer on fishermen. Bait shops tell FOX 9 minnows are in short supply.</p><p>"The minnow supply is getting worse and worse this year," says Dave Christenson.</p><p>They say there's a sucker born every minute but at Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale, they are practically an endangered species.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/xcel-starts-tearing-down-black-dog-chimney-in-burnsville-minn" title="Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn." data-articleId="417423276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/10-V-BLACK%20DOG%20CHIMNEY%20TORN%20DOWN_00.00.01.13_1562803117123.png_7511327_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.</p><p>Xcel Energy has started dismantling the chimney at the Black Dog power plant. The 600-foot tall chimney, which has stood along the banks of the Mississippi River for more than 50 years, is now no longer needed as the power plant has transitioned from coal to natural gas.</p><p>The change won't be the last for Black Dog as Xcel hopes to reduce the facility's carbon output by 80 percent by 2030 and make it 100 percent carbon-free by 2050.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/charges-columbia-heights-man-shot-father-twice-in-the-back" title="Charges: Columbia Heights man shot father twice in the back" data-articleId="417413710" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Columbia Heights man shot father twice in the back</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault after he allegedly shot his father in the back with a shotgun in Columbia Heights over the weekend , according to the criminal complaint.</p><p>Oluwatoni John Olayiwola is charged with assault in the first and second degree.</p><p>According to the charges, Columbia Heights police responded around 9 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a home on the 4600 block of Heights Drive NE.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-town-ball-tour-waseca-rallies-around-tink-larson-field"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Tink_Larson_Field__0_7510827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Tink_Larson_Field__0_20190710222722"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minn-lawmakers-we-need-to-change-our-ways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/02/6-P-BUDGET%20NEGOTIATIONS_00.00.46.26_1556840514430.png_7213417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Budget negotiations at the capitol"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minn. lawmakers: We need to change our ways</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lake-minnetonka-businesses-try-to-comfort-customers-after-reports-of-illnesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/214AW6NM.MXF_14.26.27.25_1562798115968_7510767_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Party boat Lake Minnetonka"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/84-year-old-man-sketches-st-paul-police-officers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/6-P-POLICE%20OFFICER%20SKETCHES_00.00.30.04_1562803596162.png_7511329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-POLICE OFFICER SKETCHES_00.00.30.04_1562803596162.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 